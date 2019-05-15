Services
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
Greenwood - Geneva J. Backemeyer 89, of Greenwood, IN, passed away May 12, 2019. She was born in Princeton Indiana to the late Henry and Lula Jones.

Geneva is survived by her loving husband of 69 years Alfred Backemeyer; Son Gregg Backemeyer, and daughter Lynn (Larry) McCauley.

She had a Bachelors Degree in Nursing and a Masters in Adult Education. Geneva retired from Community Hospital South where she was a Nurse for over 27 years. She was a Charter member of Southport Christian Church.

Visitation will be held Thursday May 16th from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home 1977 S. State Rd 135 Greenwood, IN. Funeral Services will be held Thursday May 16th at 1:00 PM in the funeral home. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 15, 2019
