Geneva Wuensch Diller
Indianapolis - Geneva Diller, age 96, passed into eternal life on March 16, 2020.
Geneva, the daughter of Louis O. and Edna Morrison Wuensch, was born on September 21, 1923 in Indianapolis.
Geneva was raised and educated in Indianapolis within a very loving community of family and friends. In 1944, Geneva met and married the great love of her life, Erold Ray Diller, while he was briefly stationed in Indianapolis during World War II. Their commitment and love for each other nourished their marriage and their family as they celebrated 76 years of marriage in 2020. Their example of selfless love, faith, and joy inspire all who know them.
Geneva was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, sister, auntie, and to her greatest delight "Nana". Geneva is survived by her husband, Erold Diller; children, Cynthia Diller of Houston TX and David Diller (Sally) of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Meredith Gray of Brooklyn NY, Madeline Gray of Philadelphia PA, Stephanie Diller of Kemsing, Kent England, Jeremy Diller of Santa Fe NM, Kaitlyn Diller of Indianapolis; and brother, Frederick O. Wuensch of Punta Gorda FL.
Geneva was preceded in death by parents, Louis O. and Edna Morrison Wuensch; and brother, Weldon "Butch" Wuensch.
Geneva's life was anchored on her deeply held belief that faith must be lived through love in action. Throughout her life, Geneva advocated for and served those who were facing challenges. Her compassion and empathy impacted people from all walks of life, for she was always willing to share her time, talents, and resources with those in need.
On March 21, 2020 Geneva's family gathered for a private graveside service and interment in Crown Hill Cemetery. Her family continues to celebrate the legacy of her life.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020