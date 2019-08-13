|
|
Geneve "Rae" Schenck
Pittsboro - Geneve "Rae" Schenck, 87 of Pittsboro, IN, passed away peacefully, Thursday, August 8, 2019 in her home.
Friends and family will gather from 4 pm until 7pm, Friday, August 16, 2019 in the David A. Hall Mortuary, Pittsboro, IN, where funeral services will be held at 10 am, Saturday, August 17th. Burial will follow in Sparks Cemetery, Pittsboro.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of funeral director, Eric MD Bell, all are welcome to read a complete obituary and share thoughts by visiting her memorial page on the funeral home's website: www.davidahallmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 13, 2019