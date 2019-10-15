Services
Genevieve B. Claypool


1914 - 2019
Genevieve B. Claypool Obituary
Genevieve B. Claypool

Indianapolis -

Genevieve B. Claypool, 104, Indianapolis, passed away October 14, 2019. Mrs. Claypool was born November 15, 1914, in Liberty, Indiana, to the late Chelsea Bryant and Marie (Line) Lutz.

She graduated from Shortridge High School and worked for a period of time as the secretary to the president of Indiana National Bank. Along with her late husband, Edward, she was the co-owner of the Claypool Dress Shop for 43 years, retiring in 1998. Genevieve was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, the Propyleum, Windridge Walkers, the former Indianapolis Athletic Club, and various bridge clubs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Edward L. Claypool; step-father, Philip L. Lutz; son, John E. Claypool.

Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth (the late Clarence "Buddy") Koschnick; son, Joseph L. (Julie) Claypool; grandchildren, Charles (Julie) Koschnick, Mary Catherine (Scott) Brown, Mary Beth (Chris) Branson, Chris (Emily) Koschnick, Mary Clare Koschnick, Adams Claypool, Genevieve (Paul) Theard, Amy (Jim) Lukowski, Joseph (Cherie) Claypool; great grandchildren, Katie Koschnick, Shelby and Simon Brown; Benjamin and Buddy Branson, Lizzy and Grady Koschnick, Jaggert and Lleyton Lukowski, Finn and Hazel Theard, Cash Claypool.

Visitation will be on Friday, October 18, 2019, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., in the Fr. Courtney Reception Room at St. Luke Catholic Church, 7575 Holliday Drive East, Indianapolis. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hooverwood Guild. Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.CarlisleBranson to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
