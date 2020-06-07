Genevieve Trinkle
Greenfield - 95, passed away June 6, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Greenfield - 95, passed away June 6, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. www.shirleybrothers.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.