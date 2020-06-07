Genevieve Trinkle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genevieve Trinkle

Greenfield - 95, passed away June 6, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. www.shirleybrothers.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Service
11:00 AM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved