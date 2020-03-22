Services
Oakley-Hammond Funeral Home
5342 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 357-1159
Genevieve White Coffey


1925 - 2020
Genevieve White Coffey Obituary
Indianapolis - Genevieve White Coffey, 94, of Indianapolis, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was born on October 2, 1925 to Margaret (Latchford) and Joseph A. White in Indianapolis, IN and was a lifelong resident of Indianapolis. Genevieve was married at Holy Cross Catholic Church to Michael R. Coffey Sr., on July 2, 1949.

A Mass of Christian burial and public celebration of Genevieve's life will take place in the near future, but due to current nationwide concerns, her burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oakley-Hammond Funeral Home (www.oakleyhammond.com). A complete obituary will appear in the Indianapolis Star on Sunday, March 29 and on the Oakley Hammond website.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
