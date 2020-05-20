Georgann J. Owens
Carmel - Georgann J. Owens, 95, a resident of Carmel for 68 years, passed away on May 18, 2020. She was born in Centerville, IN, to Paul H. Davis and Theodosia B. (McDevitt). Growing up she loved to tap dance, work on 4-H projects, and play the oboe. She was a member of New Castle Friends Church, graduated from New Castle High School, and attended Ball State Teachers College, where she met her future husband, George. While George attended Ball State, Georgann was very active in the Student Wives' Club.
From Muncie, they moved to Bainbridge and then to Carmel in 1952. She worked for Verplank Construction Company and managed the bookstore at Carmel Junior High School. She was a 30 year member of the Central Indiana Bicycling Association volunteering many years with the Hilly Hundred, and she has been a member of the Radiant Chapter Order of Eastern Star #200 for over 50 years.
Georgann is survived by three children: Dee Ann Schendel (Thomas), Denise Ann Moore (Terry), and George Duane (Theresa) Owens; grandchildren: Lee Dean (Scott), Mark Rich (Ashley), Tom Moore (Rose), Thomas Owens, Billy Owens; and great-granddaughter Sydney Dean. She was preceded in death by her husband, George, and several siblings.
A private graveside service will be held at Greens Fork South Cemetery in Greens Fork, IN. A memorial gathering to celebrate Georgann's life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com for updates and to sign the online guest register.
Carmel - Georgann J. Owens, 95, a resident of Carmel for 68 years, passed away on May 18, 2020. She was born in Centerville, IN, to Paul H. Davis and Theodosia B. (McDevitt). Growing up she loved to tap dance, work on 4-H projects, and play the oboe. She was a member of New Castle Friends Church, graduated from New Castle High School, and attended Ball State Teachers College, where she met her future husband, George. While George attended Ball State, Georgann was very active in the Student Wives' Club.
From Muncie, they moved to Bainbridge and then to Carmel in 1952. She worked for Verplank Construction Company and managed the bookstore at Carmel Junior High School. She was a 30 year member of the Central Indiana Bicycling Association volunteering many years with the Hilly Hundred, and she has been a member of the Radiant Chapter Order of Eastern Star #200 for over 50 years.
Georgann is survived by three children: Dee Ann Schendel (Thomas), Denise Ann Moore (Terry), and George Duane (Theresa) Owens; grandchildren: Lee Dean (Scott), Mark Rich (Ashley), Tom Moore (Rose), Thomas Owens, Billy Owens; and great-granddaughter Sydney Dean. She was preceded in death by her husband, George, and several siblings.
A private graveside service will be held at Greens Fork South Cemetery in Greens Fork, IN. A memorial gathering to celebrate Georgann's life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com for updates and to sign the online guest register.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 20 to May 24, 2020.