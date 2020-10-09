Georganne Cree Kahl
February 10, 1938 - September 28, 2020
82, of Indianapolis, passed before awakening in the early morning hours of September 28th, 2020. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia to the late George Kress Cree and Bertha 'Nell' (Coulter) Cree Kramer, Georgia was proud of her Mountain Mama roots and Cree Indian heritage. Georgia moved to Indiana as a young girl, graduating from Fort Wayne South Side High School (Class of 55) before attending Indiana University.
Georgia had an adventurous spirit and infectious laugh. She enjoyed golf, travel, boating, beaches, reading, playing the lottery, and cheering on her Colts. She cared for numerous pets over the years, never able to say no to a cat or dog in need. Georgia took flying lessons as a teenager, later writing about the experience in a book she published about her memories of Lake James. She was thrilled to participate as a volunteer at the U. S. Women's Open (Crooked Stick) in 1993. A lifelong dream was realized in 2016 when she scored tickets to see Johnny Mathis perform at Clowes Hall, attending with her best friend Rose. Above all else was her love and adoration of her eight grandchildren whose presence always brought her greatest happiness.
Georgia spent the first many years of her adult life as a homemaker moving to several cities with her young family. Highlights of this time include the birth of her first child in New Albany, the birth of her second in Cleveland, one year living in Huntington, WV before moving to Dayton where her last child was born. While in Dayton, she won two 1967 Camaro Pace Cars by entering a contest on the Paul Dixon show. The family eventually moved to Indianapolis where Georgia volunteered as a Brownie Leader, Room Parent, and on local Republican election committees. She joined the workforce in 1974, first as a teller at AFNB before discovering a natural talent for sales - working at various companies including Kittles, Telecheck (Washington, DC), Coverstar, and White's Furniture (Summerfield, FL). Georgia also owned and operated her own educational products business, Rainbow Graphics, for 10 years. Georgia retired to The Villages, FL where she spent 14 years living her best life in her home overlooking the Arnold Palmer golf course before returning to Indiana in 2014.
Georgia is survived by her daughter, Susan (Steve) Ponsler; son, John (Lisa) Kahl; daughter, Lynda (Gary Meilke) Lansdell; grandchildren, Jordan, Matthew, Kaleigh, Jacob, Keith, Sydney and Jackson; great-grandson, Lucas Kahl; and her spoiled little shih tzu, Smoochie. We imagine Grandma Georgia was escorted to the heavens by her beloved grandson Tyler Lansdell who preceded her in death by eight weeks.
Services are planned for summer 2021 in Wheeling, West Virginia. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Hamilton County Humane Society Tyler Lansdell Memorial, or a children's charity of choice
. Also, please eat a late night bowl of ice cream and feed your pets table food in her memory.