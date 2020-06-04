George A. Baugh Ii
George A. Baugh, II

Indianapolis - George A. Baugh, II, 78, of Indianapolis, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM with burial following in Oaklawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 South East Street, Indianapolis. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to view the complete obituary.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
