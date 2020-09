Or Copy this URL to Share

Indianapolis - George Abel Brake Jr., 86, of Brownsburg, Indiana, passed away on September 26, 2020. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:30 Friday, October 2, 2020, at Gothic Chapel, Crown Hill Cemetery followed by a graveside service which will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery, arrangements by Crown Hill.









