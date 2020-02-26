Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Colonial Hills Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Colonial Hills Baptist Church
George A. Dale


1923 - 2020
George A. Dale Obituary
George A. Dale

George A. Dale, 96, Miami, FL, formerly of Indianapolis, entered heaven Monday, February 17, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis on March 13, 1923, to Greek immigrant parents, Alexander and Andromahe (Dimitriou) Dale. He was widowed from his wife of nearly 70 years, Mary Kalopy (Christ) Dale, on January 13, 2020.

George was a Battle of the Bulge veteran and Butler Univ graduate.

George retired from the City of Indianapolis as Chief Appraiser, Dept. of Capital Asset Mgmt. He was also licensed by the State of Indiana as a Certified General Appraiser.

Survivors include sons, William (Deborah) and Robert (Beatriz); 4 grandchildren, Dan (Gloria), Sarah (Paul) Phelps, Natalie, Stephen (Erin); 6 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm in Colonial Hills Baptist Church with the funeral at 1 pm. Military Honors will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.

For George's complete obituary, please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Remember
