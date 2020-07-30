George A. Jackson



Indianapolis - 92, of Indianapolis, Indiana, departed this life on July 23, 2020. George was born and raised in Carthage, Mississippi on December 11, 1927 to parents John Eddie Jackson and Eveline (Langdon) Jackson. He was one of 14 children. After his Muster date in April 1947, he served honorably as a United States Marine in Guam.



In 1952, he moved to Indianapolis, Indiana where he married his beloved wife of 62 years, Gwendolyn D. (Aughtry) Jackson. She preceded him in death in 2014. Together they had nine children. Both were active members of St. Monica Parish where Catholic values were instilled in their children.



George retired from the U.S. Postal Service after a 34-year career. In retirement, he started his own produce business to provide fresh food to low income and elderly communities. He enjoyed time with family, fishing, watching Colts football and Pacers basketball in front of a crackling fire.



George is survived by his two remaining siblings, James Arthur, 96, and Helen (Jackson) DuPree, 94; his children, Jack (Melinda) Jackson, Eric (Sylvia) Jackson, Brenda Jackson, Rita Beard, Judy Banks, Debbie Turner, and David Jackson; fifteen grandchildren, and five great-grandsons and a host of friends and relatives. Two of his beloved daughters preceded him in death, Evelyn S. Jackson, and Donna M. Jackson-McMillian.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grundy Memorial Chapel with burial at Calvary Cemetery.









