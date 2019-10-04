Resources
George A. Taylor

George A. Taylor Obituary
George A. Taylor

Indianapolis - 85, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 10-12pm at St. Monica Catholic Church 6131 N. Michigan Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12pm. Burial will be at Washington Park North Cemetery. Please share an online memory or condolence of George at www.flannerbuchanan.com. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
