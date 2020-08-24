George A. Thompson, age 84, of Indianapolis, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. Born July 14, 1936, in Franklin, IN, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Dorcas (Burton) Thompson.George retired after being employed for over 20 years at Universal Tank & Iron Works as the Chief Financial Officer in the Accounting Department. He also was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.Survivors include his wife, Sue Ann (Burke) Thompson; his son, Gregory A. Thompson; his daughter, Teresa Princell; his sisters: Dr. Patricia Haase and Susan Daily; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 317 N. New Jersey Street, with entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM at the Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.