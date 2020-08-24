1/1
George A. Thompson
1936 - 2020
George A. Thompson, age 84, of Indianapolis, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. Born July 14, 1936, in Franklin, IN, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Dorcas (Burton) Thompson.

George retired after being employed for over 20 years at Universal Tank & Iron Works as the Chief Financial Officer in the Accounting Department. He also was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Ann (Burke) Thompson; his son, Gregory A. Thompson; his daughter, Teresa Princell; his sisters: Dr. Patricia Haase and Susan Daily; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 317 N. New Jersey Street, with entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM at the Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 24, 2020
August 24, 2020
August 24, 2020
August 24, 2020
August 24, 2020
August 24, 2020
August 24, 2020
August 24, 2020


I would like to say that George was always kind and upbeat to this neighbor at the Knoll. I enjoyed
the talk of our mutual love of Anguilla. I'll miss him. All the best to you Sue Ann in your time of grief.


































































Bruce Lahr
August 23, 2020
George,

I’ll always remember how much fun we had visiting the lake and having cocktails on your boat. Thank you for all of the love you shared with your and Sue Ann’s family. You will always be remembered and loved.

Love,
Nikki
Nikki Davidson
Family
August 23, 2020
George and I worked together for over 20 years and played a lot of golf together and he was one fine person.
clyde burns
August 23, 2020
Mary Zachar
Family
August 23, 2020
Mary Zachar
Family
August 23, 2020
Mary Zachar
Family
August 23, 2020
Mary Zachar
Family
August 23, 2020
In loving memory of all of the love you brought into our lives, especially your wife's, my dearest cousin, Sue Ann. You never let us forget that saying the words I love you were the greatest gift we could give one another. Thank you for the love always. Will miss you forever my lovely friend and my closest family. Til we meet again, I love you. Mary
Mary Zachar
Family
August 23, 2020
Dear Sue Ann, I am so sorry to hear about George’s passing. My heart goes out to you. Although I did not know George well, I know you shared a wonderful life together! Please accept my condolences and find comfort in knowing that your grief is shared by all of us that love the two of you! ~~ Jane
Jane Fox
Family
