George Albert Grisby
Indianapolis - George Albert Grisby, 64, passed away Friday May 15, 2020. On Monday, June 1, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel with interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 27 to May 30, 2020.