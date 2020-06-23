George Billand
George Billand

Cumberland - George William Billand, Jr., 87, of Mechanicsburg, PA passed away June 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A Private Family Graveside service will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. To read George's full obituary please visit www.myers-harner.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Harner Funeral & Cremation Services
1903 Market St
Camp Hill, PA 17011
(717) 737-9961
