George "GB" Braxton
Indianapolis - George Braxton, affectionately known to the community as "GB", transitioned on March 30, 2020 at 7:45 am. GB was born on October 24, 1932 in Tchula, Mississippi to Aaron Braxton Sr. and Caldonia Smith. George was raised and attended school in Inverness, Mississippi. In 1949 he moved with his family to Indianapolis, IN. It was there that he met his future wife, Della Mae Smith and they were united in marriage on September 27, 1951. During this union, they had three daughters; Dot, Jean and Defra. They were married for 35 years until she transitioned on March 6, 1987.
GB served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1955. GB worked for Chrysler Corporation as a machinist for 40 years before retiring in July of 1988. Everyone that knew GB knew he was a jack of all trades. He usually mastered them all and was a true entrepreneur. GB was the definition of a hustler and business owner. Some of his early business ventures included making Corn Whiskey in which he employed his children, sister and brother in laws. Their job was to go to 7-11 and pick up 25 lb bags of sugar. Can you imagine 10, 11 and 12 year olds buying that much sugar? He was best known for having "Sunday Liquor Sales" long before the state of Indiana began "Sunday Liquor Sales". This lasted for well over 40 years.
GB was also a real estate developer with his son/grandson, Chuck, whom he called "Crazy Horse". He had an affinity for cars, which he shared with his other son/grandson, Mike, whom he called "My Dawg".
GB hosted "casino nights" on a weekly basis. He loved the ticket house and writing his numbers. His cars were full of old tickets and peanut hulls. Whenever you asked GB how he was doing, his answer was always "broke".
GB is preceded in death by his parents, Aaron Braxton Sr. and Caldonia Smith; siblings, George Braxton, Joe Pete Braxton, Bessie Braxton, Mattie Gold, Dora Williams, Aaron (AJ) Braxton Jr., Joe Willie (JW) Braxton Sr., Arthur Weatherby, Howard Weatherby, Henry "Squirrel" Weatherby and Rosie Bea Sims; grandson, Brandon Gowdy; and family friend, Larry Robinson.
He is survived by his four daughters, Delores Braxton-Kennedy, Doris Jean Crenshaw, Debbie (Calvin Sr.) Gowdy, and Kathi Brooks; 8 grandchildren, Michael (Lisa) Adair, Tina (Bumni) Egunjobi, Shikisha Mimms, Charles Kennedy Jr., Karmen (Donald) Rogers, Robin Stewart, Calvin Gowdy Jr. and Jessica Gowdy; 9 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; 2 sister-in-laws, Roberta Jackson and Eve Smith; special family friend, Rhonda Shanklin; plus a host of nieces, nephews, and his entire 17th and Bellefontaine Family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2020