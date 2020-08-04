George Bryan Keenan, MD
Summerfield, FL - George Bryan Keenan, MD., age 92, joined his wife of 69 years, Bettie Lucille (Keil) in their heavenly home on Friday, July 17. George was born on the southside of Indianapolis to John and Katie Keenan and attended Arsenal Technical HS. Upon graduation in 1944, he joined the US Navy as a corpsman, serving on Formosa and Okinawa. After being discharged he met and married his beautiful wife, Bettie.
George received a degree in premed at Indiana Central (University of Indianapolis) and entered Indiana University Medical School, graduating in 1953. "Doc" hung his General Practitioner shingle at 3225 Shelby Street and remained there over 50 years. George was the football and basketball team doctor at U of I for many years and loved cheering on the Greyhounds as well as countless IU games.
George developed strong ties with the Indianapolis Boys Club, crediting them with teaching him strong morals. Together with his brother, John, and mother, they created the Southside Boys Club and sponsored many fund raisers to support the club. These included Christmas tree and fruitcake sales, fish fry/carnival in Fountain Square, collecting newspapers, and car raffles. He watched the Club move from a barn at Hanna and Carson, University Heights Grade School and then Schuster Block, who later contributed much of the supplies for their current location.
With the financial backing of Frank McKinney and later Ralph Stahl, the two were able to purchase land at 1949 E. Troy Ave. and moved the Keenan-Stahl Boys and Girls Club to their current location. The present building includes a gym and indoor pool and entertains over 250 children a day. "Doc" was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash by Gov Kernan for his long career in medicine, community service, and exemplary achievement in his work with the Club. Of all George's accomplishments, the Club which bears his name remained his biggest source of pride.
With George's skill in building, he built a one-bedroom house for Bettie and his two sons, on Martin Street. He eventually moved his growing family into a house on Thompson Road. He literally flipped this house and added a garage and two bedrooms.
His family and friends were all blessed when George bought 40 acres of wooded property in Nineveh. He helped create a lake and build a house for weekend and summer retreats. When this house sadly burnt down, George designed and helped build a beautiful home for his retirement years. George and Bettie loved to entertain and valued the friendship of so many. In 2013, Bettie convinced George to move to Summerfield, FL.
Besides carpentry, George enjoyed many hours of fishing and was always ready for a game of cards. He was an avid Bridge player. He was on the Medical Team for the Murat Shriners, served at the Southside Exchange Club, and participated in the Masons and Lions Club. He was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Summerfield.
Dr. Keenan is preceded in death by his brother John, mother Katie, father Dewey, step-father Louie Hannebaum, and wife, Bettie (2016). He is survived by sons James (Carol) of Summerfield, FL and Mark (Donna) of Ind'pls., daughters Karen (Joe) Richeson of Ft. Wayne and Kathy (Pierre) Baumes of Lyon, France, and nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Calling will be at the Keenan-Stahl Boys and Girls Club, 1949 E. Troy Ave., Ind'pls. 46227 on Tuesday, August 11 from 4:00-7:00 and Wednesday, August 12 from 11:00-12:00. Service will be private, followed by entombment at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood. In lieu of flowers, please kindly consider a gift to the Keenan-Stahl Boys and Girls Club in Dr. Keenan's memory.
Due to recent COVID-19 mandates, all guests are required to wear face coverings or masks at visitations and services.
Arrangements entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel.
