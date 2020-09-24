1/1
George C. Best
Indianapolis - George C. Best, 97, Indianapolis, passed away September 18, 2020. He was born March 12, 1923. At the age of 6, George moved to Victoria, British Columbia. He was a graduate of the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, where he graduated summa cum laude. Following graduation, George spent a year in England. He worked for Orenda Engines of Canada and Detroit Diesel Allison. George was a fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society. He enjoyed tennis and woodworking. George is survived by his wife of 68 years, Eleanor, his son, Neil; and his daughters, Susan Best and Nancy Sennott (John), his grandchildren, Brent Nelwan, Malori Bennett (Chris), Christine, and Randi Ruddy; and his great-grandchildren, Hope and Baya Bennett. There will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society- Indianapolis, where condolences may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
