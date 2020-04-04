|
On Monday, March 30, 2020, George D. Herrington, loving husband and father of three, passed away one week shy of his 74th birthday.
George was born on April 6, 1946 in Flint, MI to Anson and Vivian (Dolan) Herrington. He served his country in Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star. Upon his return, he practiced mechanical design engineering for over 40 years for several companies, including AC Spark Plug, Flint, MI, prior to moving his family to Indiana in 1986.
He raised three children: Nancy (John) Bykowski, Anson (Sonia) Herrington, and Christopher (Rebecca) Shorey with his wife of 37 years, Linda (Gutgesell) Shorey Herrington.
George had a passion for learning and enjoyed bird watching, astronomy, boating, fishing, and target shooting. These were just a few of the activities he enjoyed to enrich himself and his family. He served as Commander for the Hoosier Sail and Power Squadron and most recently as President of the MidNorth Investment Club. He was never one to turn down lunch with a friend, or to help someone in need. He was known for his quick wit, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
George was uncanny in his ability to turn chaos into order in all aspects of his life. He will also be remembered for his "Theory of Constraints" to solve issues of any size or complexity.
George was preceded in death by his father, Anson, mother, Vivian and his brothers, Charles, Raymond and Kenneth, and his nephew Jon Flowers. He is survived by his wife Linda, his three children and seven grandchildren: Baily, Cullen, Mackenzie & Addison Shorey, Madeline Bykowski, Lilia and Lucinda Herrington, who he loved dearly, his brother James (Meredith) Herrington, sister Carol (Ron) Flowers, brother-in-laws George (Diane) Gutgesell and Don (Jean, deceased) Wheeler, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorials can be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020