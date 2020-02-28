Services
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Graveside service
Following Services
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
George Daniel "Dan" Patterson


1921 - 2020
George Daniel "Dan" Patterson Obituary
George Daniel "Dan" Patterson

Fishers - 98, of Fishers, passed away February 27, 2020. He was born November 8, 1921 in Columbus, GA, to the late Clifford and Lilly Mae Patterson. Dan was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School, Jacksonville, FL, and attended Georgia Tech University. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and married Alice Bissinnar. Dan was employed with the Long Lines division of AT&T for over 40 years, and joined Telephone Pioneers of America, becoming Region 2 Vice President.

Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd. A Graveside service with Military Honors will immediately follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Dan is survived by his children, Nell Deake (Jim), Lark Welton and George Daniel Patterson, Jr. (Dorothe); grandchildren, Hallie, Chloe and Cooper Patterson, and Christopher (Elena), Erik (Shannon) and Matthew (Alexis) Welton; great-grandchildren, Cole, Phoebe, Max, Jake, Maddie, Graham and Maeve; and sister, Dana Johnson. Dan's wife, Alice Patterson; and sister, Gloria Patterson, preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Dan Patterson may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
