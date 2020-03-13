|
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 88 at his home in Indianapolis, Indiana. He died with loving members of his family at his bedside after a 5-month battle beginning with congestive heart failure. He was born June 12, 1931 in Urbana, Illinois, and grew up on a farm in neighboring rural Champaign as the son of Dwight and Louise (Liestman) Leonard.
George was an Air Force veteran (1950 -1953) serving in Korea. He married Anna Kimpel on Sept 28, 1952. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1955 with an Associate degree in Aviation Technology. He worked at Allison Division of GM for 33 years retiring as a Supervisor of Experimental Test. He was a charter member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Indianapolis and more currently, a member of Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Avon. He was a member of American Legion Post 500.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Anna (Kimpel) Leonard; his sons Mark Leonard (Kim) of Spring, TX, David Leonard (Linda) of Kokomo, IN, and Mike Leonard (Susan) of Franklin, IN. He had seven grandchildren: Dan Leonard (Ginny), Angie Hartman (Kyle), Janelle Newberry (John), Bart Leonard (Fushia), Emily Bailey (Ethan), Steven Leonard, and Kelli Leonard and two great-grandchildren: Gregory and Aven Leonard. He had one sister, Suzanne Gates (Philip) of Champaign, IL, and she survives along with many of George's loving nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date. Flanner Buchanan-Speedway has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, send donations made in George's memory to the Saint Vincent Volunteer Organization, for which both George and Anna volunteered for several years. Go to this web address to donate: give.stvincent.org
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
