George Earl "Doc" SimpsonGeorge Earl "Doc" Simpson departed this life Thursday, October 15, 2020. George was welcomed into this life December 23, 1947 to George McIrvin Simpson and Dorothy Simpson at City Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. He attended St. Bridget Catholic School for Elementary School and Cathedral High School where he was an All City football player known as "Suitcase". He was drafted into the service at the age of 19, then injured in a car jeep accident in Stuttgart, Germany on the way to front lines in Vietnam. George returned to the States to the Walter Reed Hospital and then to the Spinal Cord Injury Hospital in Hines, IL. George married Diane Lawson on November 13, 1971 and had two children Denise and Robert. George lived life to the fullest, never complaining and despite any challenge he may have faced, he always maintained a positive outlook on life. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4-7pm at Stuart Mortuary| 2201 N. Illinois St., Indianapolis, IN with a private service held for the family on Saturday on October 31, 2020.