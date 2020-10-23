George Edward Henry
Indianapolis - 82, passed away October 18, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was born October 9, 1938 to Mary (Bridges) and Thomas Henry. George was the fourth of nine children.
George was the owner of Henry Trucking and worked at Ford Motor Company for 47 years. He was devoted husband, father and grandfather and adored by all. His generosity, kindness, integrity, morals and selflessness were unparalleled.
George leaves to carry on his legacy his wife DeAnna, children; Richard (Pam), Dana (Mark), Derrick, Deidre (Marc), Demond (Erica) and 10 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12 p.m., on October 27, 2020 at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church, 1651 Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202, with visitation from 10 a.m.
Live streaming of service can be viewed at Crown Hill Funeral and Cemetery Facebook page. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crownhill.org