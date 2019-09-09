|
|
George Edward Hildebrand
Indianapolis - George Edward Hildebrand
69, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Friday, September 6, 2019. His survivors include his beloved wife of 45 years Cynthia; cherished daughter, Angela Dodson (Michael); grandsons, Austin and Evan; sister Sharon Hildebrand; brother, James Hildebrand (Carol); niece, Kimberly Holt (Denny); and nephew, Thomas Duling (Leah Talley). He was preceded in death by his parents, Eileen and John Hildebrand.
George was retired from General Cable where he worked as a Control Room Supervisor, retiring in 2009. Those who knew George know how much he loved working on classic cars and going to car shows. He had the patience of a saint, a heart of gold, and never spoke ill of anyone.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Decatur Township. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to . www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019