Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan-Decatur Township
Resources
More Obituaries for George Hildebrand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Edward Hildebrand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Edward Hildebrand Obituary
George Edward Hildebrand

Indianapolis - George Edward Hildebrand

69, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Friday, September 6, 2019. His survivors include his beloved wife of 45 years Cynthia; cherished daughter, Angela Dodson (Michael); grandsons, Austin and Evan; sister Sharon Hildebrand; brother, James Hildebrand (Carol); niece, Kimberly Holt (Denny); and nephew, Thomas Duling (Leah Talley). He was preceded in death by his parents, Eileen and John Hildebrand.

George was retired from General Cable where he worked as a Control Room Supervisor, retiring in 2009. Those who knew George know how much he loved working on classic cars and going to car shows. He had the patience of a saint, a heart of gold, and never spoke ill of anyone.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Decatur Township. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to . www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.