George Edward Thornburg
Beech Grove - George Edward Thornburg, 67, of Beech Grove, passed away February 21, 2020. The son of George W. and Mary S. Graves Thornburg, George was born July 31, 1952 in Kendallville, Indiana. George was a member of St. Roch Catholic Church, retired as a field technician from AT&T in 2012 after 23 years of service. George is survived by his wife, Susan M. Schoettle Thornburg; son, Derrick E. (Adrienne) Thornburg; granddaughter, Mia Thornburg; brothers, Ronald "Butch" (Judy), Delbert "Stoney" (Sherill), Jerry (Gale), Jim and John Thornburg; sisters, JoAnne (Greg) Drake and Rita Kolb. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by son, Darren J. Thornburg and brother, Joe Thornburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. March 3, 2020 at St. Roch Catholic Church - 3600 South Pennsylvania Street, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to the time of Mass. Inurnment will take place on a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Contributions to St. Roch Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020