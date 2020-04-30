George Edward Totton
George Edward Totton

Indianapolis - George Edward Totton, 87, of Indianapolis passed away on April 28, 2020. He was born on January 8, 1933 in Indianapolis to the late Harnold and Lorraine (Schantz) Totton.

George graduated from Indianapolis Washington High School where he played football for three years. He also met his loving wife, Kaye Ridenour, while in high school. They were married for 69 years.

After high school, George worked at The Indianapolis Times. He then started his own business, Ken Kleen, where he cleaned several commercial properties in Indianapolis.

George was an avid sports fan, with a huge passion for auto racing. He attended races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for many years. He was also a member of The Oldtimers Club at IMS. He also loved the Pacers and Colts, where he attended countless games through the years. For the past twelve years, he was a huge supporter for any team his grandchildren played, cheering proudly from the sidelines or center court.

George is survived by his wife, Kaye; four children, Susan Kessler, Donna (Rick) Koch, Jim (Tammy) Totton and Brian (Deanna) Totton. George has nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother and three sisters.

A celebration of life service and mass will be held at Holy Spirit Parish at Geist at a future date to be determined.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
