George Edward Totton
George Edward Totton

Indianapolis - George Edward Totton, 87, of Indianapolis passed away on April 28, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish at Geist. Viewing will be from 9-10:30 AM with a mass of Christian burial beginning at 11 AM. Per the family's request, please adhere to CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing of masks. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George's name to Indianapolis 500 Oldtimers, P.O. Box 24404, Speedway, Indiana 46224 or to Holy Spirit Parish at Geist, 10350 Glaser Way, Fishers, IN 46037.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
