George F. Chaplin III
Greenfield - George F Chaplin III, age 87, of Greenfield, Indiana, passed away on May 31, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 31, 1932, in Miami, FL to the late George F. Chaplin Jr. & Donna B. (Kaufman) Chaplin.
George graduated from Elkhart High School. He married the love of his life, Blanche Chaplin, on September 5, 1951. George served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. He was a devoted member of Fountaintown United Methodist Church. He spent his career as a partner of a Machine Shop in Beech Grove until his retirement. George was a member of the VFW, American Legion and the Korean War Veterans. George enjoyed John Deere Tractors, gardening, woodworking and keeping his yard in pristine condition. He loved being a Papaw and being with the grandkids was his true passion. But more than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his precious family who he loved dearly.
Left to cherish George's memory are his wife; Blanche (Butler) Chaplin, children; George F. (Vicky) Chaplin IV, Charles Chaplin, Christine Chaplin & Cassandra (Shannon) Bromagen, 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, sister Fredricka Wing- Chaplin as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
George is proceeded in death by his parents listed above, 2 children; Victor & Victoria Chaplin and sister; Donna LeValley.
Visitation for George will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday June 4, 2020 at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, 1780 W. Main St, Greenfield, IN 46140. A Funeral Service will be at the funeral home on Friday June 5, 2020 at 10:00 am with Pastor Jan Bond officiating. Burial will be at a later date, at Park Cemetery in Greenfield, Indiana.
To share memories and online condolences with George's family, please visit www.stillingerfamily.com
Greenfield - George F Chaplin III, age 87, of Greenfield, Indiana, passed away on May 31, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 31, 1932, in Miami, FL to the late George F. Chaplin Jr. & Donna B. (Kaufman) Chaplin.
George graduated from Elkhart High School. He married the love of his life, Blanche Chaplin, on September 5, 1951. George served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. He was a devoted member of Fountaintown United Methodist Church. He spent his career as a partner of a Machine Shop in Beech Grove until his retirement. George was a member of the VFW, American Legion and the Korean War Veterans. George enjoyed John Deere Tractors, gardening, woodworking and keeping his yard in pristine condition. He loved being a Papaw and being with the grandkids was his true passion. But more than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his precious family who he loved dearly.
Left to cherish George's memory are his wife; Blanche (Butler) Chaplin, children; George F. (Vicky) Chaplin IV, Charles Chaplin, Christine Chaplin & Cassandra (Shannon) Bromagen, 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, sister Fredricka Wing- Chaplin as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
George is proceeded in death by his parents listed above, 2 children; Victor & Victoria Chaplin and sister; Donna LeValley.
Visitation for George will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday June 4, 2020 at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, 1780 W. Main St, Greenfield, IN 46140. A Funeral Service will be at the funeral home on Friday June 5, 2020 at 10:00 am with Pastor Jan Bond officiating. Burial will be at a later date, at Park Cemetery in Greenfield, Indiana.
To share memories and online condolences with George's family, please visit www.stillingerfamily.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.