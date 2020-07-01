George F. Chisler
Indianapolis - George Chisler, of Carmel, Indiana, passed away on June 29, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born to the late William and Florence Chisler in 1925. At the age of 17, George enlisted in the US Navy as an Electrician's Mate. He served during in World War II and subsequently the Korean War. He retired from Eli Lilly Company after 46 years as an electrician. He was a member of Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, where he volunteered his time over 45 years, providing electrical and maintenance work to the church. He was very involved in the church choir and his voice brought a smile to all who heard him sing. He had a ready smile, a quick wit, and was always willing to lend a hand in any way he could. He enjoyed an active life that included bicycling and traveling well into his 80s.
George was a member of the Carmel Kiwanis Club, The Masons and the Carmel American Legion Post 155. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 62 years, Olive Juanita (Harris) Chisler, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jim and Bill Chisler and granddaughter, Amy Thompson. He is survived and greatly missed by his son Thomas (Tim) (Marilyn) Chisler of Greenfield and his daughters, Nancy Thompson of Carmel, and Maryann Chisler of Indianapolis; five grandchildren: Jennifer (Chisler) Ashbaugh, Christopher Chisler, Kimberly (Chisler) Hudson, Nicholas Chisler and Katie (Griffin) Burns, 12 Great-Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday July 3, 2020 at 1:00pm and calling at 10:00am until the time of service at Orchard Park Presbyterian Church with live video streaming available. In accordance with guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required. Graveside services to be at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Indianapolis, Indiana.
