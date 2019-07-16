Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:30 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Roch Catholic Church
3600 South Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN
George F. Mennel Jr.


1925 - 2019
George F. Mennel Jr. Obituary
George F. Mennel, Jr.

Indianapolis - George F. Mennel Jr., 94, of Indianapolis, passed away on July 13, 2019. Visitation: Tues., July 16, 2019 4-8 P.M. at the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East St.,Indianapolis. Mass of Christian Burial: Weds., July 17, 2019 11:00 A.M. at St. Roch Catholic Church, 3600 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis. Burial: Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com where you may view the complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 16, 2019
