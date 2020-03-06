|
|
George Harvey
Danville - George Lewis (Bud) Harvey, 98 of Danville, passed away March 5, 2020. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, March 9, 2020 in Mary Queen of Peace Church, Danville, with burial to follow in Danville South Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00-6:00 pm on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Baker Funeral Home, Danville. To leave the family a condolence or view the full obituary, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020