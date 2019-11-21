Services
George Hilgemeier
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
George Hilgemeier
George Hilgemeier Jr.


1933 - 2019
George Hilgemeier Jr. Obituary
George Hilgemeier Jr.

Indianapolis - George F. Hilgemeier Jr., 86, passed away November 20, 2019. Born July 11, 1933, in Indianapolis, he worked most of his life as a business owner in the engineering industry. He was preceded in death by his parents George & Norma Hilgemeier Sr. and Judge Thomas & Catherine Danaher; his wife, Dorothy "Carolyn" Hilgemeier; sisters, Janet Thompson & Gene Shockley; and grandson, Zachary Hilgemeier.

George was a graduate of Culver Military Academy and University of Wisconsin. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a mason. He loved bowling and golfing.

Survivors include daughters: Stacey (Mike) Hilgemeier and Cristy Hilgemeier; step-children: Tonya (Fred) McFerron and James (Sherry) Stanish; grandchildren: Justin Hilgemeier, McKenzie Moore, Jeffery & Nicholas McFerron, Samantha Yates, and Abigail & Jeremy Stanish; great grandchildren: Chloe & Ella Hilgemeier and Sydney & Dean Yates

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00pm in the Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel, with visitation from 10:00am until the service time. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
