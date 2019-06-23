|
|
George Howard Krauss lll
Port Clyde, ME - George Howard Krauss lll, 74, beloved husband of Margaret J. Krauss, died unexpectedly Friday, May 24, 2019 at Pen. Bay Medical Center, Rockport, Maine. Krauss was a resident of Port Clyde, Maine. Born in Orange, New Jersey, January 28, 1945, he was the son of George H. and Shirley L. Krauss of Indianapolis, IN.
During his career, he held executive positions at Boeing Company, Seattle Washington, Computer Sciences Corporation, Fairfax, Virginia, A.T. Kearney Inc. (an EDS company) in Chicago, Illinois, Battelle Memorial Institute, Richland, WA, and IBM Corporation. Howard appreciated the power of technology and systems design. Among his achievements was the creation and implementation of a shared communication system, increasing productivity and abilities to capture new business for 5,000 consultants in 60 countries. He held a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and a PhD in Engineering Systems from the Krannert School of Management at Purdue University along with an MBA in Finance from Indiana University.
Howard is survived by his loving wife Margaret J. Krauss of Port Clyde ME, his brother John L. Krauss (Marnie Maxwell) of Indianapolis, a stepdaughter Kate J. Gorman and her husband Gareth F. Gorman of Newton, MA. His step-grandchildren Sophia A. Gorman and Carter M. Gorman were very special to him. Last summer his sister-in-law and brother-in-law D. Ann and John T. Jennings of Dunedin, New Zealand visited for a month and Howard cherished these memories. He was a proud mentor to his medical scientist nephew, Michael J. Jennings, of Queenstown, New Zealand.
Howard was described by family and friends as a caring and special friend. He stayed in close contact with those he worked with after they left the job. He was a voice of friendship, support and guidance when needed. The love of his life was his wife, Margaret whom he cherished since they were married in 2003. They moved to Maine in 2009 and built their home by the ocean. They both loved their two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Shadow and Tinkerbelle. They traveled every year to the American Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Specialty meetings where they enjoyed making friends with breeders and all members of the society as well as learning more about this breed. Howard enjoyed home cooked meals, photography, music, and the view of the ocean from his desk.
A private burial took place at the Ridge Cemetery near Port Clyde on June 9, 2019. A celebration of Howard's life will take place at his home in July with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Rejuvenate Bio, Carl Tennille, Treasurer, ACKCSC Charitable Health Trust - Darcy Fund, 14430 Overlook Ridge Lane, Beaverdam, VA 23015-17887. This is a 501c(3) charity research project for canine mitral valve disease (MVD). Over seven million dogs in the United States alone have (MVD). For breeds such as Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, more than 80% of dogs will be afflicted with MVD. Donations in Howard's memory may also be made to the .
Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, Rockland. To share a memory or story with Howard's family, please visit their online Book of Memories at www.bchfh.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 23, 2019