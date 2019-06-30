Resources
George Joseph Berry Jr.

- - George Joseph Michael Berry, Jr., 63, passed away in Hollywood, Florida, May 31.

Born and raised in Indianapolis, he spent years living in South Bend, Chicago and Hollywood, Florida. He had three distinct careers, first with AT&T in Indianapolis, with NASDAQ in Chicago and as a Thoroughbred horse-racing official in many locations across the country.

He will be remembered as a husband, a brother, a friend, an uncle, a nephew, a cousin, an athlete, a Chicago Cubs fan, and as a Fighting Irish graduate of both Cathedral High School and the University of Notre Dame. He'll be remembered, too, at racetracks across the country and in every aspect of the horse-racing industry that he touched with his unique charm, agility, speed and spirit, much like his beloved Thoroughbreds.

His influence in the horse-racing industry knew no boundaries when travel or opportunity took him to Ellis Park, Arlington International, Keeneland, Churchill Downs, Belmont Park, Saratoga, Turf Paradise and Gulfstream Park.

He was preceded by his parents, George and Mary Berry. He is survived by his wife, Nancy J. Berry, of Hollywood, Florida, and five siblings all of Indianapolis: Edward Berry; Kathleen Berry Graham, (Donald Graham); Jennifer Berry Pipkin; Maureen Berry Huck, (Rick Huck); Laura Berry; nine nieces and nephews.

Services were private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Catholic Youth Organization of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 30, 2019
