George L. Hendrix
Fortville - George Lenzy Hendrix passed April 2, 2019 at age 91. He was the husband of Bonnie Ann (Kroeckel) Hendrix of 70 years, who preceded him in death in 2017.
He was born June 1, 1927 to Philo and Carrie (Carter) Hendrix in Hayesville, North Carolina. He moved to Fortville at age 6 with his family during the Depression and graduated from Fortville High School in 1945 where he met his sweetheart and future wife.
He enlisted into the U S Navy during WWII and served on the USS Titania. Upon his return, he married Bonnie on November 10, 1946 and held two jobs -employed by Maytag during the day and running the projector at the local Rialto Theater at night while his wife sold tickets. He was later employed by the US Post Office, T D Coridan Chevrolet, Gibson Automotive and retired as a sales manager for Prudential Insurance in 1984.
He received many awards and recognitions for his career in the insurance industry. He also owned and operated the Gulf service station in Fortville during the 1950s.
George and Bonnie were known throughout the community for their volunteerism and philanthropy. George was a founding member of the Jaycees, Optimists, the Fortville Area Development Corporation, the Fortville Teen Club, a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Fortville Lions Club, Fortville Christian Church & Cyntheanne Christian Church.
George and Bonnie enjoyed traveling in their motorhome to Alaska and around the US. They also traveled to Europe and spent winters at their home in Palmetto, Florida for 26 years. George and Bonnie 's creed was that" they had done it all" and they had lived life to it its fullest, madly in love with each other.
George was the father to George Lenzy Hendrix Jr. of Fortville, grandfather to Andrew (Crystal) Hendrix of Greenfield, Elizabeth Hendrix of Los Angeles, Tori Hendrix of New York City and Michael Hendrix of Westfield. His great grandchildren include Bennett Hendrix, Nolan Hendrix and Aidan White.
He was preceded in death by his siblings Jarvis Hendrix, Inez Washburn and Irene Basey, his parents and stepfather Leroy Bowers.
Friends may call on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2 to 6 pm at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville, where Masonic Rites will take place at 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Cyntheanne Christian Church in Fishers, IN where friends may call from 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Gravel Lawn Cemetery, Fortville. Online condolences may be shared at www.sealsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 4, 2019