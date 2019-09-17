|
George Lindley Landis
Indianapolis - George Lindley Landis 91, passed away peacefully on September 16,2019 with his family by his side. George was born August 7, 1928 to George T. and Lillian Lindley Landis in Indianapolis, where he spent the majority of his life. He was a graduate from St. Joan of Arc, Shortridge High School and the University of Notre Dame in 1950 with high honors. At Notre Dame, George was a student manager of the football team for four years and the team was undefeated during his time. After graduation, he joined the Air Force during the Korean War, 1950-1953. He began as a private and ultimately was promoted to 2nd Lieutenant. After the war, George joined IBM as a sales rep in their computer division and then worked for the Insurance Company of North America in Property & Casualty. In 1960, George, with his entrepreneurial spirit bought his own insurance agency which he successfully grew in his 40 year tenure. George was a member of the Serra Club of Indianapolis, Indianapolis Athletic Club, American Legion and a stalwart and dynamic participant in the Notre Dame Club of Indianapolis. George loved Notre Dame and it's Football team and was said to not have missed a game, home or away, for many years since his graduation. George loved people and knew how to have fun; he was always up for a party, spending time with family and friends. He was an enthusiastic supporter of all his grandchildren's sporting events, performance and activities . George was a loyal and dedicated friend to many . It was said that no one was a stranger to George. He told many stories and exploits that seemed far-fetched, but surprisingly were true!
George was a devoted father and grandfather, lovingly known as "Papa" to his family. He is survived by his six children: Lillian(Fred) Bingle, George W. John, James, Ellen Nicholson, Kathryn Kutan, eight grandchildren: Emily(Zachary) Cornwell, Paige Landis, Sarah Landis, Ty Kutan, Hannah Nicholson, George Landis, Meredith Kutan, Annie Bingle and great grandson Zachary Grayson Cornwell. George was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary Landis Beard and the mother of his children, Marita Wiley Landis.
Family and friends will gather Wednesday September 18, 2019, from 5-7 pm Leppert Mortuary - Nora, 740 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240. A Celebration of Life and Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday September 19, 2019 at 10 am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 4317 N. Central Ave, Indianapolis, IN. There will be a short visitation beginning at 9:15, until the time of service.
The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at the VA hospital for their loving and compassionate care of George the last two years and especially his last few days. Please consider memorial contributions to St. Augustine home for the Aged, the Notre Dame Club of Indianapolis-Scholarship or St. Joan of Arc parish.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019