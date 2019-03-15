|
|
George Luther Munsey, Jr.
Indianapolis - 75, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon Munsey; and was the father of four children, Jeffrey Munsey, Julie Frentz, Brian Munsey and Angela McDonough. Visitation: Friday, March 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, March 16 from 10 to 12 noon in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral Home, 1458 S. Meridian St. Funeral services: Saturday at 12 noon in the funeral home with burial to follow in Washington Park East Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, please visit www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 15, 2019