George M. Love
- - George M. Love; a beloved husband, father, grandfather and Pastor, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday March 26, 2019. After a brave fight with a terminal illness, George passed away at the age of 99 years, 6 months, and 21 days. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. George was on September 5, 1919, in Nashville, Tennessee. He was the middle of 3 sons born to this union. George received his formal education in Nashville and graduated from Pearl High School. In 1939 George was united in holy matrimony to the love of his life Alleyne Lee. After marriage George enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1939-1945 during World War II. George obtained employment at Indiana Bell where he worked until his retirement George founded Holy Emmanuel Baptist Church and later changed the name to Christ Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, were he served and labored as Pastor until his health deteriorated and he was no longer able to serve.
George and Alleyne always had a special place in their hearts for children. They were a prominent presence in the lives of their nieces and nephews. They eventually were blessed to add to their union George "Van" Love. George adored his family and enjoyed traveling the Country in his Camper. George would go on to provide all of the care and support for his beloved wife Alleyne and son Van during their illnesses.
George was known as a kind, generous, intelligent man who inspired people with his faith and hope in Christ. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, Pastor and friend. He was very serious about his work for the Lord, but he was also known for his sense of humor and amiable personality. George remained very active well into his 90's. He loved caring for his yard, mowing his own grass, shoveling the drive way, and riding his bike until he was no longer able to do so. Once George's health failed, his grandson selflessly devoted himself and life to care for his "Paw Paw". Because of his grandson's sacrifice, George was able to spend his final years feeling the same love and care he had given to so many.
George was proceeded in death by his parents, two brothers, his loving wife Alleyne Love, and his son George "Van" Love. George leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted grandson, George Van Love II (Ikia), a host of nieces, nephews, the members of Christ Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, and a faithful community of loving servants.
Payne Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 5, 2019