|
|
Dr. George M Underwood, MD
Dr. George M Underwood, MD, 94, passed away on April 3, 2020 in his home at Westminster Village in West Lafayette, Indiana. George was born in Pendleton, Indiana on February 22, 1926 to the late John Underwood, Sr. and Cophine Underwood. George was raised on a farm, attended a one-room (8 grade) schoolhouse, and entered the Army after high school graduation. He served in the US Army in the South Pacific Campaign and upon return he attended Indiana University. He graduated from IU Medical School in 1956, then served his internship in Phoenix, Arizona and in 1958 returned to start a family practice in Lafayette, Indiana.
After returning home from WWII and going to school, he married his beautiful bride, the late Rosemary Stottlemyer Underwood to whom he was wed just 4 days shy of 68 years as she passed in June 2018. Together they had three children. Gregory and Michael both preceded him in death and are most certainly excited their dad is in heaven to laugh with them once again. He leaves behind Beth, his son-in-law Bill Compton, and grandchildren Cory Compton and Brooke Sorgen, her husband Patrick Sorgen, and two great-grandchildren, Isla Rose and Camden George Sorgen. He also has many nieces and nephews as well as numerous friends who will sorely miss this gentle, wise, funny and wonderful man.
Or. Underwood founded Lafayette Family Practice Center in 1958. He retired from practice at age 71 in 1997. George really enjoyed being the Lafayette Jefferson High School team physician for 50 years and their training room was named in honor of George and Rosemary. He also enjoyed flying his Cessna 170 plane. George and Rosemary both cheered for the Purdue football and basketball teams as long time ticket holders and members of the John Purdue Club. He was also a past president of the Tippecanoe County Medical Society, a charter member of the American Board of Family Practice, a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, and of the Flying Physicians Association. He was honored by the National Association of Interscholastic Coaches, receiving a distinguished service award in 1994 for his service to Lafayette Jeff athletes. He was also awarded the inaugural Team Physician Award in 1997 by the Indiana State Medical Sports Commission.
In retirement, he spent many months at his condo in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida, dining out with Rosemary, and playing golf at Imperial Golf Club (had two hole in ones!). He also enjoyed Facetiming with family, including his great-granddaughter, showing her the beach and Gulf from his window.
In addition to his beloved wife, sons, and parents, George joins his late brother John in Heaven. A Celebration of Life will be open to all at Central Presbyterian Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George's memory to Lafayette Jeff Golden Bronchi, Club, Central Presbyterian Church—Whitsel Fund, Westminster Village Foundation Fund, or a .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020