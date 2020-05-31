George Martin Bird



Rushville - George Martin Bird, 90 of Rushville, passed away on May 29, 2020 in Rushville. Services will be private at Moster Mortuary, Rushville. The public is welcome to visit the family from 11am until 1pm on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Moster Mortuary. Burial will be held in Rushville East Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made out to the Rushville Food Pantry or St. Paul United Methodist Church.









