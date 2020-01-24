Services
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park
425 N. Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park
425 N. Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park
425 N. Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Gilliland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Omer Gilliland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Omer Gilliland Obituary
George Omer Gilliland

Indianapolis - George Omer Gilliland, 92, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away January 23, 2020. All are welcome to visit Monday, January 27 from 4-8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park, 425 N. Holt Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222. Funeral services will take place Tuesday, January 28 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior. He will be laid to rest at Floral Park Cemetery. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -