George Omer Gilliland
Indianapolis - George Omer Gilliland, 92, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away January 23, 2020. All are welcome to visit Monday, January 27 from 4-8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park, 425 N. Holt Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222. Funeral services will take place Tuesday, January 28 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior. He will be laid to rest at Floral Park Cemetery. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020