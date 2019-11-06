|
|
George P. Tzaralis
Avon - George P. Tzaralis, 80, passed away November 5, 2019. He was a retired CNC Operator for Rolls Royce. He also attended St. Stephen Bulgarian Eastern Orthodox Church. George was a Veteran of the Hellenic Armed Forces of Greece. He is survived by his wife, Anna Mae Binishoff Tzaralis; sister, Thoudora Pappas; Nieces, Debbie Davidson, Cindy Alusheff and nephew, Jerry Richhart. Services will be 12pm Friday November 8, 2019 at St. Stephen Bulgarian Eastern Orthodox Church with visitation 9am-12pm before the Service. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or to the Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019