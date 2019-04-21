|
George Paul Strack
Indianapolis - 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret M. (Stahl) Strack; children, Andrea Carver, Theresa Chaniga (John), David Strack and Jeanine Currans (Mark); and six grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 26 at 1 p.m. in St. Mark Catholic Church, with calling prior to Mass from 11 to 1 p.m. in the church. To read the complete obituary please visit www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019