Services
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Mark Catholic Church
535 E. Edgewood Ave.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mark Catholic Church
535 E. Edgewood Ave.
View Map
George Paul Strack Obituary
George Paul Strack

Indianapolis - 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret M. (Stahl) Strack; children, Andrea Carver, Theresa Chaniga (John), David Strack and Jeanine Currans (Mark); and six grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 26 at 1 p.m. in St. Mark Catholic Church, with calling prior to Mass from 11 to 1 p.m. in the church. To read the complete obituary please visit www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019
