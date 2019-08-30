Services
1954 - 2019
George Raymond Neely C.e.c. Obituary
George Raymond Neely C.E.C.

Indianapolis - George Raymond Neely C.E.C. 65, peacefully passed away on Friday August 23, 2019 with his wife by his side after a battle with prostate cancer. Chef G, as he is affectionately known, was born on July 16, 1954 in Mount Vernon, New York. George was the youngest child of the late George (from Nassau, Bahamas) and Dorothy Neely.

George is survived by his wife of 21 years Andrea L. Neely, his four children, Paige Elisse, Lauren Michelle, twin sons Blake Edward and Julian Alexander Neely and sister Daryl Patterson (David) and niece Sherron Andrews (Jeremy) and nephew Stephen Patterson (Nicole) of Mount Vernon, New York. He was proceeded in death by his parents George and Dorothy Neely and sister Olivia Neely.

A celebration of George's life will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, with visitation beginning at 9:30am and service at 11am at Eastern Star Church, Main Campus: 5750 E. 30th Street, Indianapolis, with Pastor Jeffery A. Johnson presiding. The entombment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery and Mausoleum in Indianapolis. Arrangements by Stuart Mortuary. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to http://www.stuartmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in the name of George R Neely to the Rev. Charles Williams Mobile Prostate Unit in support of research, early screening and education for African American men. https://www.indianablackexpo.com/reverend-charles-r-williams-prostate-cancer-mobile-unit/
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019
