George Reynolds
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill was born August 23, 1930 in Putnamville IN the only son of George and Garnet Reynolds. He served in the Marine Corp during the Korean War. He was stationed in Cherry Point, North Carolina. He married Martha McMains also from Greencastle. They lived in several Indiana cities while he pursued a successful career in banking. He was Vice President of Elston Bank in Crawfordsville IN where they raised their daughters. He became President of the bank in Danville IN and finished his career in Indianapolis in Speedway. Bill loved fishing, hunting and most of all golf. He crafted many golf clubs for his friends and family. He was preceded in death by his wife Martha in 2015 and his sisters June and Mary. He is survived by his daughters Julie Vanmatre (Joe) and Nancy Lewis (Fred). Grandsons Ryan and Jackson Vanmatre and Nick and Sam (Ali) Lewis. Great grandson Laith Lewis, niece Vicki Rollings and his cat Sweetums. Services will be private. Flanner and Buchanan - Speedway is handling arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
3173877020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved