Bill was born August 23, 1930 in Putnamville IN the only son of George and Garnet Reynolds. He served in the Marine Corp during the Korean War. He was stationed in Cherry Point, North Carolina. He married Martha McMains also from Greencastle. They lived in several Indiana cities while he pursued a successful career in banking. He was Vice President of Elston Bank in Crawfordsville IN where they raised their daughters. He became President of the bank in Danville IN and finished his career in Indianapolis in Speedway. Bill loved fishing, hunting and most of all golf. He crafted many golf clubs for his friends and family. He was preceded in death by his wife Martha in 2015 and his sisters June and Mary. He is survived by his daughters Julie Vanmatre (Joe) and Nancy Lewis (Fred). Grandsons Ryan and Jackson Vanmatre and Nick and Sam (Ali) Lewis. Great grandson Laith Lewis, niece Vicki Rollings and his cat Sweetums. Services will be private. Flanner and Buchanan - Speedway is handling arrangements.