George "Jerry" Smith Jr.
Indianapolis - George G. "Jerry" Smith, Jr., 93, passed away April 20, 2019. He was a Co-Owner of Rockhurst TV & Appliances with his late wife, Charlene. He was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints, the Masons and the Scottish Rite. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 43 years, Margarette Charlene Clark Smith; 2 sons, Johnny Ray & Robert Michael; his parents, Gertrude Wright and George Smith Sr.; 2 sisters, Barbara Parker and Carolyn Ellis. Surviving are children, William N. Smith, Debbie (Melvin) Powers, Mary Smith, Judy (Omar) Akhras; sister, Joyce Mollenbaur; 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 4pm-8pm Friday April 26, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Services will be 11am Saturday April 27, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints White River Parkway with visitation 10am-11am. Burial will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 24, 2019