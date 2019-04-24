Services
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
For more information about
George Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
White River Parkway, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George "Jerry" Smith Jr.


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George "Jerry" Smith Jr. Obituary
George "Jerry" Smith Jr.

Indianapolis - George G. "Jerry" Smith, Jr., 93, passed away April 20, 2019. He was a Co-Owner of Rockhurst TV & Appliances with his late wife, Charlene. He was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints, the Masons and the Scottish Rite. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 43 years, Margarette Charlene Clark Smith; 2 sons, Johnny Ray & Robert Michael; his parents, Gertrude Wright and George Smith Sr.; 2 sisters, Barbara Parker and Carolyn Ellis. Surviving are children, William N. Smith, Debbie (Melvin) Powers, Mary Smith, Judy (Omar) Akhras; sister, Joyce Mollenbaur; 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 4pm-8pm Friday April 26, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Services will be 11am Saturday April 27, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints White River Parkway with visitation 10am-11am. Burial will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
Download Now