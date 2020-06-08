George " Slogan" Stokes Jr.
Indianapolis - 62, passed away Friday May 29, 2020. On Friday, June 12, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 1 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, and interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.