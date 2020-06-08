George "Slogan" Stokes Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George " Slogan" Stokes Jr.

Indianapolis - 62, passed away Friday May 29, 2020. On Friday, June 12, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 1 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, and interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved