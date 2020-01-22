|
|
George T. Johnson
Indianapolis - 76, was born on October 23, 1943 and passed away on January 10, 2020. A service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Crown Hill Funeral Home, 700 W. 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46208, with visitation from 11 a.m. Burial to immediately follow at Floral Park Cemetery, with military honors. Please visit www.crownhill.org for the full obituary and to sign the online guest book.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020