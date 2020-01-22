Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Burial
Following Services
Floral Park Cemetery
George T. Johnson


1943 - 2020
George T. Johnson

Indianapolis - 76, was born on October 23, 1943 and passed away on January 10, 2020. A service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Crown Hill Funeral Home, 700 W. 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46208, with visitation from 11 a.m. Burial to immediately follow at Floral Park Cemetery, with military honors. Please visit www.crownhill.org for the full obituary and to sign the online guest book.
