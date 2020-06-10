George Thomas Huckaby



1930-2020



George Thomas Huckaby, a native Hoosier, was born on April 11, 1930 and passed away on Monday, June 8th, 2020. He graduated from Culver Military Academy and Butler University with a BS in finance. As a youth, during his summers in Sarasota FL, he became an avid fisherman which continued throughout his adult life. As a young man, George was an accomplished swimmer and a Golden Glove Boxer. George was also an enthusiastic golfer and member of the Plainfield Elks Club. He owned several businesses in addition to being a real estate developer on the west side of Indianapolis.



George served in the US Army as a paratrooper and is a Veteran of the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of Tabernacle Presbyterian Church.



George is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Joycelyn K. Huckaby. He is survived by his younger brother Chet Huckaby and children, Barbara H. Kelly of Sarasota FL, Brian (Heather) Cecil of Sellersburg, Thomas (Kimberley) Huckaby of Avon and Susan (Shawn) Wagoner of Indianapolis. He had five grandchildren.



Services will be held on Friday, June 12th at 1pm Serenity Funeral Home, 6202 Michigan Road, with internment following at Brownsburg Cemetery. Visitation from 11am to 1pm Friday.



Charitable contributions may be sent to Butler University.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store